Indore: In Smart City people forced to take water from private borewells

Indore: Two year ago some adjoining rural areas came under the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), and though they are now part of Smart City Indore, these areas do not have tap water and are at the mercy of private borewell operators, and the IMC too appears to have forgotten about them.

Shanti Nagar, Vidya Palace, Kedar Nagar and nearby areas in Chota Bhangarda area are the worst sufferers.

Residents of Sector C, Vidya Palace colony said that there are four borewells in their colony and they are controlled by four different persons who provide water through a small pipe for only 10 minutes a day per house and charge Rs 300 per month. Each boring caters to around 40 to 50 house. No slip or receipt is provided for this money, and everyone is forced to take their service as there is no alternative.

The IMC official said he is unaware of this ongoing business and promised to look into it. The local corporator too gave evasive replies.

Sources said that the water business flourishes because there is no alternative source. Though the Narmada line is there, but water is not supplied through it because the main supply pipe coming to the colony is too narrow and the IMC is not changing it.

Residents says

“We require Narmada connection because water scarcity is a major problem during summers. The water level goes down and there are frequent breakdown in the borewell motor.”

RK Jain

“We have a private boring so we don’t face problems during the rainy and winter seasons, but during the summers water supply becomes a major headache.”

Dipak Chandel

“Yes water situation is getting worse day by day. I am living here for 3 years. There are also some people who move to their relative’s house during the summers.”

Ratna Verma

“I am living here for the last 17 years when the colony was set up. Since then water scarcity has been an issue and it has not been resolved yet.”

Shashi Kala

Borewell owner says

We charge Rs 300 per house for water as the boring is connected to our electric meter and we have to pay the charges and maintain the boring. The motor runs for 10 hours a day and we provide water at the doorstep.

Rekha Sharma, borewell owner, Vidya Palace

IMC Official says

“I don’t know about borewell water being distributed by private persons but yes Narmada line has not reached these areas. We are trying to solve their problems”

Balram Verma, Water department official

“These colonies will get Narmada water. Proper Narmada water pipeline will be laid for these colonies, but at present there is no deadline.

Aswini Shukla, Ward 16 Corporator