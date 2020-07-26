Indore: In self-quarantine, minister Tulsi Silawat attends meeting at party office amid sunday lockdown

Indore: In blatant violation of total lockdown norms, BJP local leaders and MLAs held meeting at party office on Sunday to discuss strategy for Sanwer by-elections.
Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, who had on Saturday gone into self-home quarantine, also reached the party office and attended the meeting.
Silawat is probable candidate of BJP from Sanwer seat where bypolls are scheduled.
Besides him, Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola, Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia, senior leaders Sudarshan Gupta, Madhu Verma were also present in the meeting.
Interesting part is that the complete lockdown decision was of BJP led state government on Sundays following increasing number of cases and its own leaders were violating the norms.
Among the leaders were minister Silawat also who himself had on Sunday announced of going into self-home quarantine after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus.
After the meeting when reporters asked Silawat that how come he came to attend meeting when he is home quarantined, the minister replied: “Yes I am in self-home quarantine and I am coming from home only.”
He then cleared off from the scene.
Meanwhile, the city witnessed a deserted look as people remain indoors due to lockdown in the city. Only medical shops and dairies were opened.
