Indore: In self-quarantine, minister Tulsi Silawat attends meeting at party office amid sunday lockdown

Indore: In blatant violation of total lockdown norms, BJP local leaders and MLAs held meeting at party office on Sunday to discuss strategy for Sanwer by-elections.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, who had on Saturday gone into self-home quarantine, also reached the party office and attended the meeting.

Silawat is probable candidate of BJP from Sanwer seat where bypolls are scheduled.

Besides him, Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola, Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia, senior leaders Sudarshan Gupta, Madhu Verma were also present in the meeting.