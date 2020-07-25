Strange Obsession: Pervert held for cutting sleeping girls' clothes in Indore

Indore: This one will give the creeps, at least to the young girls living alone in the city. The Vijay Nagar police arrested a perverted security guard who allegedly used to sneak inside girls' hostel and apartments and cut their clothes and undergarments at the dead of night while they slept. When he was caught by the police he confessed he had been indulging in his obsession for over a year and has confessed committing at least a dozen such incidents.

Vijay Nagar police, who took his remand on Saturday, said that they are going to ask whether he molested the girls whose clothes he cut and what drove him to do such weird acts.

Vijay Nagar TI Tehzeeb Kazi said that the accused, 26-year-old Shrikan, a resident of Satna district, was arrested on Friday night after an intensive search. He had entered the room of a girl living in Sheetal Nagar and had cut her clothes while she was sleeping. But she somehow sensed something was wrong and raised alarm and he fled from the scene. However, neighbours gathered round and the police also came in. They checked CCTV footage of the area and accused Shrikan's face was captured in the footage. He was soon recognised as a security guard who worked in the area and was arrested. He confessed to his crime.