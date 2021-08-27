Indore: In JEE Main 4th session, Maths toughest followed by physics & chemistry was easiest

Indore: Mathematics proved to be challenging for students aspiring to clear Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 on the first day of last session of examination held in Indore and across the country on Thursday.

The fourth phase of JEE Main started from Thursday. There were two sessions on the first day. The examination was held at three centres in the city, in which about 1700 students attempted the entrance exam.

First centre was at EON Digital at Dewas Naka, second at a private college at Rajendra Nagar and the last one was in a private university centre at Sanwer Road. Apart from Indore, students from Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Ratlam and Betul attended the examination at these centres.

The first session of examination was conducted from 9 am to noon. Second session was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per the students' reaction after giving the 4th session of the JEE Main, mathematics proved to be challenging and will cost maximum marks.

However, the pattern, difficulty level and the trend of the exam was same and as per the usual standards.

“It was quite similar to previous sessions conducted earlier this year, but I was better prepared,” Riya Gandhi, an aspirant, said.

The usual trend in the JEE Main this year has been: mathematics is the toughest section followed by physics and then chemistry.

“The trend was similar in terms of the difficulty level with chemistry being the easiest of all," said Kanak Patel, another aspirant.

The physics section in today's JEE Main paper had questions from kinematics, optics, electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity, em waves, heat and thermodynamics, communication systems & modern physics.

Physics section was balanced compared to the other two subjects.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths were asked in JEE Main 2021 paper 1. The numerical questions did not have negative marking. Total marks for Paper 1 is 400.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:55 AM IST