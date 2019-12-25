Indore: IMC staffers, traders come face to face as man caught peeing in open

Indore: Employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and traders at Chhawani Anaj Mandi came face to face on Wednesday when the former caught a man urinating in open.

While traders alleged that the IMC employees hurled abuses on the man instead of slapping a fine, the latter rubbished the charges.

A man was answering to nature’s call at Chhawani Anaj Mandi when a team of IMC roaming in the area caught him.

They told him that urinating in open place is banned in the city and issued a challan against him.

Meanwhile, some traders reached there and the man alleged that he was ill-treated by the IMC employees. He stated that the employees abused and manhandled him.

This led to an argument between the traders and the IMC team members. With the situation going from bad to worse, the IMC team left the scene even as the traders threatened to lodge a complaint with police.

Recently, a team from New Delhi visited the city to test the IMC’s claim on ODF++ status.

The IMC has been imposing fine to people found defecating\urinating in open, littering and selling single use plastic materials.