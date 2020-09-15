Indore: IMC staffer & cop in verbal spat over not wearing mask

Indore: A video of a dispute between the health inspector of Indore Municipal Corporation and a head constable of police has gone viral on the social media in which they can be seen involved in a heated argument during IMC’s drive against those not wearing masks.

The head constable was stopped by IMC health inspector and employees near Musakhedi Square when taking action against those not wearing masks.

Health inspector Sonu Kalyane and head constable Sayeed Khan were seen abusing each other when Khan was stopped for not wearing a mask and asked to pay a fine. However, both of them were not wearing masks while arguing.

An FIR against Kalyane and another IMC employee was lodged at Azad Nagar police station on the complaint of the head constable Khan while IMC imposed a fine of Rs 200 on the cop.