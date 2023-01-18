Indore: IMC releases swachhata sangeet, magazine Nagrik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Swachhata Survekshan-2023, the Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday released the motivational cleanliness song hoping that the city would clinch the title of becoming the cleanest city in the country for the seventh time in a row!

Besides, the IMC also released its magazine Nagrik. The magazine that was published earlier had been discontinued.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan; MP Shankar Lalwani; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav; former mayor Krishnamurari Moghe; senior journalist Krishna Kumar Asthana; BJP senior leader Satyanarayan Sattan; Padmashri Janak Palta; Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari were present at the event held at Gandhi Hall.

Mahajan said the responsibility assigned to Indoris has been fulfilled with full efficiency.

“The way Indore has made cleanliness a mass movement is exceptional and exemplary,” she said and added, “Indore will clinch cleanest city tag for seventh time too.

Lalwani said following the efforts of the mayor, Nagrik was re-launched. Ashtana said Indore has made its own niche and identity not only in India but also in the world. “Nagrik will become the voice of Indore,” he said.

Sattan said Indore has awakened other cities in terms of cleanliness. Noting that cleanliness is the identity of Indore, Bhargav said many innovative steps are being taken in the city to ensure that the city can win the title for the seventh consecutive time.