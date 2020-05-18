Indore: IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal inspects development works halted due to coronavirus

Nearly two weeks after assuming charge, Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Monday inspected different on-going development works which came to a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal started the inspection of development works from Krishnapura Chhatri from 8:30 am. She went to the riverside front behind Shivaji Market and asked if sewerage water fell into the Kanh river.

She was informed that sewerage points have been connected to the main sewerage line, so sewerage water does not fall into the river.

After that, she went to Nandlalpura where she directed officials to start construction of the road between Nandlapura to Jawahar Marg. She stated that the road should be constructed before monsoon arrives. Regarding the shops being constructed in Nandlapura complex, she sought to know about the parking capacity there.

Pal also went to Rajwada and Gopal temple and sought to know the status of renovation work there. She told that the renovation should be done in such a manner that the traditional design does not get altered.

The commissioner also inspected Subhash Marg, constructions works at Bada Ganpati Square, Rajmohalla Square and the road between Sarwate bus stand to Gangwal bus stand.

Besides, the gardens and STP constructed in Shekhar Nagar were also inspected.

Instructions were given to make an action plan for the beautification work of the pumping station located near Harsiddhi zone.