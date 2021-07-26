Indore: Illicit liquor worth Rs 5 lakh seized

​

Indore:



An excise department team seized illicit liquor worth Rs 5 lakh from a vehicle at New Rani Bagh Colony area on Monday. The team was led by the assistant commissioner (Excise) Raj Narayan Soni. Officials said they had received information that a pickup truck loaded with illicit liquor was supposed to enter the city via Khandwa Road. The teams of the excise department were deployed at several checkpoints on the road to catch the vehicle.

Officials said on seeing excise officials at a checkpoint the driver of the vehicle passed the barricade at great speed.

The team chased the vehicle and after a few kilometres, the driver parked the vehicle in an abandoned place in New Rani Bagh Colony and fled. The team seized the liquor worth Rs 5 lakh and the vehicle worth Rs 8 lakh. Officials said 10 boxes of illicit liquor containing 900 litres of liquor in volume were seized.