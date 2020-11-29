Indore: Illegal structures of two goons razed

Indore: Continuing its drive against goons, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), district administration and police demolished illegal structures of two goons at Bandha Colony and Nayapura.

Removal gang of IMC reached Bandha Colony in the morning and razed down a house built illegally on 360 sq ft plot owned by Vickey Yadav.

The IMC team then reached Nayapura under Aerodrome police station area. Using two JCBs and one poclain machines, the IMC team demolished three structures erected illegally by Dharam Thakur.

More than a dozen cases are registered in different police stations against Dharam. During the action, the women members of Thakur created a ruckus to stop the drive but to no avail.

Two swords and a knife were also recovered during the operation.