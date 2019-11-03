Indore: IIT Indore to hold intl meet from Nov 12

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore is going to organise international conference on Computational Mathematics and its Applications (CMA 2019) from November 12-14.

The conference is meant for researchers from academia, industries and R&D organizations all over the globe interested in the areas of applied and computational mathematics.

“It will put special emphasis on the participations of PhD students, postdoctoral fellows and other young researchers from India and abroad. This conference will also include keynote talks in the main areas. Topics of interest include numerical methods, optimization, machine learning, mathematical logic, rough set theory, wavelet analysis, harmonic analysis, differential equations etc,” IIT Indore said.