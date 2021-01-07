Indore: IIT​-​I​ participates in ISRO Academia Day

Indore:

An online program​me​ of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Academia Day-2021 has been attended by faculty members and students of the department of Metallurgy Engineering and Materials Science at IIT Indore​, ​on Thursday.

The online program​me​ was addressed by R Umamaheswaran, scientific secretary, ISRO, Bengaluru; and Dr Kiran Sivan, chairman, ISRO along with senior researchers of various ​centres of ISRO.

Dr Vinod Kumar, Dr Sumata Samal, and Dr Jayprakash Murugeshan, who are faculties at IIT, Indore along with few PhD students joined the program​me​ through video conferencing.

The ISRO Academia Day-2021 aimed at highlighting the emerging research and development areas of ISRO, for faculty of the academic/R&D institution across the country to take up the research projects in the areas suiting to the ISRO’s programmatic requirements.

This program was organi​s​ed by Capacity Building Program Office (CBPO) ISRO HQ, Bengaluru to encourage the ISRO-academia bond in the strategic area of the interest of ISRO.