Indore: IIT​-​I​ participates in ISRO Academia Day

Indore:
An online programme of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Academia Day-2021 has been attended by faculty members and students of the department of Metallurgy Engineering and Materials Science at IIT Indore, on Thursday.
The online programme was addressed by R Umamaheswaran, scientific secretary, ISRO, Bengaluru; and Dr Kiran Sivan, chairman, ISRO along with senior researchers of various centres of ISRO.
Dr Vinod Kumar, Dr Sumata Samal, and Dr Jayprakash Murugeshan, who are faculties at IIT, Indore along with few PhD students joined the programme through video conferencing.
The ISRO Academia Day-2021 aimed at highlighting the emerging research and development areas of ISRO, for faculty of the academic/R&D institution across the country to take up the research projects in the areas suiting to the ISRO’s programmatic requirements.
This program was organised by Capacity Building Program Office (CBPO) ISRO HQ, Bengaluru to encourage the ISRO-academia bond in the strategic area of the interest of ISRO.
