Indore: IIM Indore, SHUATS Prayagraj ink MoU for joint courses in Agriculture sector

IIM Indore | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore and Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences Prayagraj signed an MoUfor offering joint certificate courses in agriculture sector and exchange.

“The MoU will be beneficial for students, scientists and results of the collaboration will have far reaching benefits for the farming community,” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

The pact is for joint certificate courses in the field of Agri-Business. The other scopes of the MoU are to work together on entrepreneurship, collaborative research and consultancy projects.

The students of SHUATS will also get an opportunity to do internship at IIM Indore.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Prof Jonathan A Lal, Pro-VC (Academic) SHUATS Prayagraj signed the MoU.

Rai said that the collaboration was a unique one as it is a first MoU of IIM Indore with any Agricultural University. He further emphasised that this MoU would in the long term be helpful in producing leaders especially for the farming sector. Lal also emphasised that the MoU is in the line with the motto of the University, Serve the Land and feed the Hungry.