Indore

Covid-19 crisis impacted placements of the FT globally-ranked Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) of IIM Indore, which witnessed​ a ​decline in the average salary of participants.

In the 2020-21 placement season, IIM Indore EPGP witnessed the highest salary offer of Rs 32.76 lakh per annum. The average salary of the batch was noted as Rs 20.4 lakh per annum and the median salary was Rs 20 lakh per annum.

Last year, the average salary of EPGP participants was Rs 24.10 lakh per annum.

Though the average salary ​came down in comparison to last year, management experts said that IIM Indore students still got good pay offers in the placements held in ​the ​middle of second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

The EPGP Class of 2021 comprised 68 candidates and represented the most diverse​ student​ cohort ever in the history of the EPGP MBA programme.

“The EPGP Class of 2021 successfully overcame the unique challenges posed by the ​Covid-19 pandemic. We are grateful to our corporate recruitment partners for the encouraging response we received for the EPGP placements. Most importantly, the resilience and agile leadership demonstrated by this class, positions it well to contribute to India’s post-​Covid-19 economic recovery as future business leaders," said Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore.

The participants were placed in Management/IT Consulting, Restaurants/Hospitality, Oil & Gas, Healthcare/Public Health/Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Fashion/Retail, Sales & Marketing, Project Management, Product Management, Business Advisory, Quality Control, IT Security, Business Development, and Banking domain.

Some of the recruiting partners in the EPGP Class of 2021 placement season included Accenture Operations, Accenture Technology, Axis Bank Limited, Bristlecone, CyberTech, Deloitte, EY, Gujarat Gas Limited, Gujarat State Petronet Limited, HCL Technologies, i95Dev, IBM, Indegene, Infosys Domain Consulting, Infosys Management Consulting, IQVIA, Persistent Systems, PwC, TCS, Tech Mahindra BE Consulting, Virtusa, Yum Brands!, and Zinnov Management Consulting.

The varied roles offered by the companies included Assistant Vice President, Enterprise Strategy Consultant, Product Management Associate Manager, Project Manager, Senior Consultant, Senior Product Owner Specialist, Strategy & Corporate Branding Manager, etc. Most remarkably, several students of the EPGP Class of 2021 managed to successfully change their work sector and role with a quantum leap in CTC post the IIM Indore programme.