Indore: IIM-IIT join hands for research and joint programmes; ink MoU focussing on AI, Analytics and Tech

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) and Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate for research and joint programmes with a special focus on emerging domains such as AI, Analytics and Technology.

This is the first MoU being signed between IIM Indore and IIT Indore which aims at improving, strengthening, and promoting relations between the academic members, students, and research groups of Indore’s two marquee institutions.

The MoU was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain.

Both the institutes have agreed to work on a proposed framework of common interests and to share resources; including top faculty, towards joint consulting and research.

Both the institutes plan to offer joint programmes in emerging domains such as AI, analytics, and technology and also encourage entrepreneurship by working together for incubation centres, ideation centres for start-ups and centres of excellence. The institutes would also promote student and faculty exchange and encourage activities for social welfare.

Rai said that the agreement will add significantly to IIM Indore’s reputation of being a provider of cutting-edge management expertise to 21st century businesses.

“The mutual synergies of IIM Indore and IIT Indore will allow both institutions to offer enormous value-addition to not only the students, faculty and businesses in India and globally, but it will also bring fresh perspectives and rigor to technical and management learning pedagogies whose benefits will be felt across the broader academia and industry,” he said.

Jain also welcomed the MoU and noted that this would be the first time IIM Indore and IIT Indore have collaborated officially.

“This would help our students to coordinate together for various events, research, exhibitions, etc; and also encourage our faculty to do joint researches in the field of management and engineering both,” he said.

This MoU aims at exchanging invitations to scholars and students to participate in academic activities such as exhibitions, lectures, conferences, symposia and workshops and also facilitating the exchange of experiences and opinions to mutual benefit. IIM Indore looks forward to many more such fruitful collaborations in the future.