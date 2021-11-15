Indore: IIM-I management and cultural fest concludes on a high note

Indore

IRIS- the biggest management and cultural fest of central India hosted by Indian Institute of Management Indore concluded on a high note on Sunday.

Amidst the Covid-19 related restrictions and the event being held in a hybrid mode, this year saw no less enthusiasm from the aspiring participants to showcase their talents in management, arts and sports.

The 3-day event saw more than 2000 participants across the events, and included industry stalwarts such as Rajan Singh, CEO of Habitstrong, Tarun Katial, former CEO of Zee5, and author and leader Sandeep Das inspiring the participants with their rich experiences.

Industry icons from prestigious brands, such as Utsav Malhotra, COO of Noise, Mayank Jain founder of Scalenut, Arindam Das Sarkar, country head of Mazhr India, Sunil Gopinath, head of marketing at Zeiss, also joined the event through a panel talk on Business Transformation during the new age, which also attracted positive reviews from the audience.

The flagship events like Drona, Ashwamedha, Finance League went on for the whole three days of the fest with multiple rounds of brainstorming rounds which engaged different dimensions of business aptitude including consultation, finance and leadership.

The cultural events like Laavanya- the fashion show of IIM Indore had a lot of fun on the virtual platform. The participants showcased a lot of creativity in not just the ramp walk, but also in the use of various props. Laasya- the dance workshop also attracted a large number of participants. The Comedy Night by Rahul Dua spread laughter amongst 400+ audience members at the institute.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:52 AM IST