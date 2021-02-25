Indore

Indian Institute of Management Indore signed an MoU with the State University of New Jersey (Rutgers) on Wednesday. The MoU was signed by Professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore; professor Prabhas V Moghe, executive vice-president of academic affairs, Rutgers and professor Eric Garfunkel, vice-president of global affairs, Rutgers. The singing of pact took place virtually.

Rai stated that the MoU will strengthen ties between the two institutions, thereby encouraging student and faculty exchange. “We are delighted to sign this MoU with Rutgers—one amongst America’s highest-ranked universities. We will collaborate for exchange of students and developing joint degree programmes, and exchange of faculty & joint collaborative research. Valid for a period of five years, this MoU will also help us exchange best academic practices and develop newer areas of management,” he said.

He also welcomed Prof Ashwani Monga, provost and executive vice chancellor of Rutgers University-Newark on the International Advisory Board of IIM Indore that has renowned academic and corporate leaders from around the world.

Garfunkel said that both the institutions will cooperate for various programmes, joint PhDs or guidance for PhDs and will involve cooperation in efforts to commercialise technologies developed at both the institutions in ways that are mutually beneficial. “We are delighted to collaborate with IIM Indore—the top ranked Indian B-School with Triple Crown Accreditation—AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS. We believe that this collaboration would be fruitful for both the educational institutions,” he said