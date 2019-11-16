Indore: IIM-I Footprints 2019 inaugurated

Indore: The annual alumni homecoming of Indian Institute of Management- Indore, Footprints 2019 was inaugurated on Saturday.

The three day event was kicked off on November 15 but the inauguration ceremony was organised on November 16. IIM-I is going to host over 400 alumni in three days.

Inauguration was done with the lighting of the lamp by the alumni along with Prof Keyur Thaker, Alumni Relations Chair, which was followed by a presentation on the new constitution of the Alumni Association and the various measures taken for furthering alumni relations.

A brief on the fresh initiatives taken up by the Student Activity Council was also presented.

An informal ‘Bonfire, Barbecue, and Karaoke’ night was arranged on Friday, during which the current students got the opportunity to bond with the seniors.

IIM-I to set record for for forming the longest chain of plastic bottles: IIM-I will attempt the record for forming the longest chain of plastic bottles at IIM Indore Campus on Saturday. India Book of Records has issued detailed guidelines and criteria for conducting of the event as per International Protocol of Records (IPR).

IIM-I will be eligible to enter in India Book of Records - 2020 edition, subject to successful attempt as per guidelines and criteria given by India Book of records.