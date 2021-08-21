Indore: ​IIM and IIT's entrepreneurial summit kick-starts in online mode

Advertisement

Indore

The largest entrepreneurial summit of Central India – i5 Summit 2021, conducted jointly by IIM Indore and IIT Indore, was inaugurated on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Prof Sushanta K Mishra, Dean-Programmes, and Prof Swatantra, HSA Chair & Faculty, IIM Indore and was attended virtually by 800+ participants.

This year, even though the summit was conducted in online mode, it saw enormous participation from all over India, with startups eager to share their ideas with angel investors.

Mishra and Swatantra applauded the i5 Summit Team for their hard work and for successfully organizing the grand summit in online mode.

Shaheen Mistri, CEO, Teach for India, was the keynote speaker for the inaugural ceremony of the three-day summit. She noted that although organizations across the globe are going through a major overhaul right now, underprivileged children whose education has been affected, suffer the most. In an insightful panel discussion with her Teach For India peers, Mistri brought to the spotlight several issues with the education sector, and how to tackle them.

The first speaker for the day was Sandeep Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, Droom.

He shared his views on the Indian Startup evolution that has enabled the entry of new players in recent times.

He explained how he was the 35th entrant with Shopclues in the Indian E-commerce space and helped the company become the fourth largest player within a year. He further gave valuable insights on his journey to start Droom.

Aggarwal concluded his speech by stressing three essential values for an entrepreneur, ‘Human spirit, Undying Hope, and Passion’.

Raghav Joshi, CEO & Co-founder, Rebel Foods also interacted with the participants. An alumnus of IIM Indore, he talked about his journey at IIM Indore and how one should look for opportunities to solve real world problems around.

He talked about the future of cloud kitchens in India and mentioned that it is being shaped and being modified every day.

All the three speakers shared their knowledge, expertise and experience with the participants and also answered some of the insightful questions posed by them.

The first day of the summit also witnessed two insightful workshops. The first workshop, 10XTD, was conducted by Gopichand Katragadda, Founder of Myelin Foundry and Siddarth Hosangadi, Founder of GoPush Consulting.

The workshop focused on delivering insights on the ways India could harness opportunities amidst the current crisis by leveraging its digital and demographic dividend.

The second workshop by TaskUs focused on ‘Sustained Business Growth’. It shared insights on the ways TaskUs has managed to thrive amid pandemic. The workshops were attended by over 800 participants.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:06 AM IST