 Indore: If voted to power... Will make law for mandatory security audit of public places, says Kamal Nath
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: If voted to power... Will make law for mandatory security audit of public places, says Kamal Nath

Indore: If voted to power... Will make law for mandatory security audit of public places, says Kamal Nath

Pays condolences to family members of those killed in Beleshwar Mahadev Temple tragedy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 03:01 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said that Congress will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Madhya Pradesh High Court if all illegal constructions from stepwells were not removed in seven days.

He alleged that the local civic body did not pull down the unauthorised constructions on the stepwell due to pressure from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nath was talking to the media after paying condolences to the family members of those killed in the Beleshwar Mahadev Temple tragedy, on Saturday.

He also alleged that illegal constructions carried out on the stepwell led to the Indore temple tragedy in which 36 people lost their lives.

The former chief minister also announced that if the Congress is voted to power in the upcoming state Assembly polls, his party-led government will enact a law for mandatory security audit of public places in the state.

"This incident is a result of illegal construction done on the stepwell, which has tarnished the image of Indore in the country and the world. Indore is called a 'smart city', but the local administration did not have the necessary equipment to rescue the people who fell into the stepwell after the accident," he said.

Nath also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by calling his visit a ‘Show Off’.

The Congress leader had also visited the private hospital, where those injured in the incident are undergoing treatment, to enquire about their health. Thirty-six persons, including 21 women and two children, died after the stepwell floor caved in on Thursday.

 Will form Rapid Rescue Force

The former chief minister also raised questions over the delay in rescue operation and said that the bereaved families told me that the rescue couldn’t be started on time and the Army was called in 12 hours after the mishap, but it was too late by then.

“If voted to power, we will constitute a Rapid Rescue Force in all major cities of the state to deal with accidents and will start rescue in 15 minutes of the calamity,” he added.

Read Also
Indore Temple Tragedy: Illegal construction on stepwell led to mishap, alleges Kamal Nath; blames...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: IMC to start disaster management cell

Indore: IMC to start disaster management cell

Indore: MGM Medical College prepares to set up four departments

Indore: MGM Medical College prepares to set up four departments

Indore: Relief from rising heat likely to last for a week

Indore: Relief from rising heat likely to last for a week

IIM Indore’s 24th Annual Convocation: Indian quality of life to be better than the West after 20...

IIM Indore’s 24th Annual Convocation: Indian quality of life to be better than the West after 20...

Indore: Free PSC interview training for SC-ST candidates from April 19 

Indore: Free PSC interview training for SC-ST candidates from April 19 