Indore: IDA to hand over swimming pool to sports department

Indore: Indore Development Authority has proposed to handover international swimming pool to youth sports and welfare department once its construction is completed. Its construction was to be completed in June this year. The project started in November 2017.

The project, which will cost Rs 11.21 crore is still under construction and is likely to complete by year end. Project executive engineer Anil Chugh said the swimming pool will be handed over to the department after receiving full payment.

Vivek Shotriya, IDA CEO, said Authority chose youth sports and welfare department because it wanted to hand over the swimming pool. The international swimming pool is being constructed in IDA at Scheme No 94 near Goyal Nagar. It is constructed on 3.84 acres of which 1.61 acres will be swimming pool and stadium will cover 2.23 acres.

The swimming pool complex will have basement parking, mezzanine with a gym, seating capacity of 1200 people, restaurant, changing room.