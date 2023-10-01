Indore: IDA Swimming Pool Inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also inaugurated the Indore Development Authority’s international-level swimming pool during his visit to the city on Saturday.

The pool has been constructed on 3.84 acres in Scheme-94 at a cost of around Rs 22 crore.

It has a 10-lane main swimming pool, diving pool, splash pool, racing pool, diving board, office, toilet block, changing room, shower room, sauna bath, sitting arrangements for 1,200 spectators, cafeteria, filtration plant, and other amenities.

The swimming pool has a capacity of parking 350 two-wheelers in its basement. Apart from the basement, parking for an additional 1,000 vehicles has been built at the site. A gym with all the facilities has also been constructed.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said that during the first inspection, FINA )Federation Internationale de Natation – International Federation of Swimming) now known as World Aquatics had asked us to make some small changes. A team from the organisation is to visit to verify all norms and arrangements at the swimming pool.

Local swimmers and national award winners have already completed a trial.

CM does bhoomi pujan of 4 flyovers and 2 RoBs

-Lavkush multilayer flyover costing Rs 175.00 crore

-Six-lane flyover at Dewas Naka square costing Rs 74.49 crore

-Flyover at Satyasai square costing Rs 62.45 crore

-Flyover at IT Park square costing Rs. 63.33 crore

-Railway overbridge near Polo Ground costing Rs. 35.93 crore

-Railway overbridge on Gauri Nagar Ujjain road near Banganga costing Rs. 35.95 crore.

Apart from this, the CM performed bhoomi pujan of various works worth a total cost of Rs 192.24 crore for upgrading the infrastructure in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

He also inaugurated nine development works costing Rs 83.48 crore.

