Indore: IDA chairman inspects construction work of flyover near Tantya Mama Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IDA Chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda along with officials and public representatives inspected the construction work of the flyover being constructed at the Tantya Mama Square (Bhanwarkuwan).

He ordered the agency and authority officials to speed up the construction work of the flyover and directed them to complete the work on the decided deadline.

BJP city president Gaurav Randive, former IDA president Madhu Verma, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and senior officials of the authority were present on this occasion.

The construction work of the flyover was getting obstructed due to traffic thus the Indore Bench of High Court on Friday permitted mixed traffic to pass through 700 meters of the BRTS corridor between Bholaram Ustad Road junction to Holkar College for the construction of the flyover. As a consequence, IDA has started removing the BRTS railings.

This permission will be valid for 18 months and in case of any delay in construction due to any reason, it will be necessary to again take approval from the court.

The length of this flyover is 625 meters and it will be made along the sides of the BRTS. It is proposed to build 3 lanes each on both sides of the road at a cost of around Rs 47.27 crore. With its construction, the traffic going from Khatiwala tank to Khandwa road at Tantya Bhil Square (Bhanwarkuan Square) will be able to go straight underneath the flyover while vehicles travelling from Bholaram Ustand junction towards Holkar College and vice-versa will use the flyover.

