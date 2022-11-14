Indore: Hyderabad scientist dies in mysterious circumstances

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A scientist from Hyderabad has died in mysterious circumstances, the police said on Sunday. He was staying in a hotel in Vijay Nagar where his condition deteriorated and he was taken to hospital by three local friends but he could not be saved. It is said that he was engaged in research on a cancer medicine.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Dr Brijgaurav Sharma, from Naroli village, in Mathura district. He was engaged in research on medicine at a laboratory in Hyderabad. He had come to the city on November 6 and checked in at The Ashoka Hotel in Vijay Nagar. On Saturday evening, his condition deteriorated and he called his local friends. The three friends took him to hospital. The hotel management has given the CCTV footage which shows Brijgaurav on his way to hospital with his friends in a car.

His elder brother, VK Sharma, who is a loco pilot in Nagpur, told reporters that the distance between the hotel and the hospital was a few kilometres. When he was going out with his friends, he was seen on CCTV walking, but, after reaching the hospital, he was declared dead. Sharma said Brijgaurav was progressing fast, so he had many competitors in this field. He alleged that his death was not normal, or natural. He demanded that footage from all the CCTVs from the hotel and other places be scanned and that the case be investigated from every aspect to ascertain the truth behind his death.

The police said the hotel room was sealed and further investigations into the case are underway. The exact reason behind his death would be clear only after the autopsy report was received. The statements of his family members are being taken down and information from the hotel staff is also being gathered.