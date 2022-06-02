Indore: Huge turnout for cyclothons in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Over 8000 cyclists took part in two cycle rallies organised by Swaraj Amrti Mahotsava Samiti to mark the birthday of two great warriors Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Chhatrasal in the city on Thursday.

One of the cyclothons started from the statue of Maharana Pratap, at Mhow Naka and the other from the statue of Maharaja Chhatrasal at Bombay Hospital. Dr Arun Agarwal, Dr Sangram Singh and Praveen Parashar flagged off the rally at exactly 6:40 from Chhatrasal statue. Cyclist Neeraj Yagnik flagged off the other rally from Maharana Pratap statue at 6:45 amid patriotic songs.

Both the rallies were almost 1 km long and culminated at Shivaji statue at 7:15 am. When the cyclists reached there the entire atmosphere resonated with the chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Rana-Chhatrasal Ki Jai. The entire space from the stage at the main gate of the stadium to the Shivaji statue was filled with enthusiastic cyclists.

At Nehru Stadium a meeting was organised, where Padma Shri Sushil Doshi, Sandeep Atre, Dr Arun Agarwal, Dr Sangram Singh, Praveen Parashar, Dr Rakesh Shivhare, Mala Thakur and other dignitaries were present.

Speaking on the occasion Doshi told the participants to always remember the sacrifices made by the national heroes. Certificates were given to all the participants.











Neeraj cycled from Haldi Ghati to city in 24 hours



Ardent cyclist Neeraj Yagnik made the cyclothon special. He cycled 450 km from Haldi Ghati to

the city in 24 hours and he reached the Maharana Pratap statue, Mhow Naka at 6:15 am with the soil of Haldi Ghati. When Yagnik arrived at the Nehru Park with a pot of the holy soil of Haldi Ghati in his hands, everyone applied the soil to their forehead. Addressing the gathering Neeraj exhorted everyone to be fit and said a fit India will lead the world.