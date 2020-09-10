Indore: How to secure admissions in MP via JEE Main scorecard: Check full details here

Indore: Result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency is likely to be declared on September 11, 2020.

JEE Main 2020 was conducted across India from September 1 to 6. As per the official website, JEE Main Result is expected to be released by September 11, 2020.

On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin. With the limited number of seats in the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 NITs (National Institute of Technology), 25 IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology) and 28 GFTIs (Government Funded Technical Institutes) not all candidates get an opportunity to study in these popular and esteemed institutes.

“Apart from the major institutes, various other engineering institutes and states also offer admission into the undergraduate engineering course (B.E/B.Tech) through JEE Main scores,” JEE mentor Harpreet Singh said.

He added that once the result is declared, candidates who will meet the required JEE Main 2020 cut off marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions.

After the declaration of results, The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start JEE Main counseling. The top 2,50,000 candidates seeking admission to Indian institutes of technology will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

Admissions other than IITs, IIITs, NITs, GFTIs

Madhya Pradesh and other states including Odisha, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland will accept JEE Main scorecard/rank for admissions. Many private universities in MP will also accept the score for admission.

“Candidates should check the state-wise admission process and eligibility criteria before applying for admission as they vary from state to state. Also, it is helpful to have an idea about the previous year’s cutoff as it gives an idea about the chances of admission to candidates,” Kamal Sharma, JEE Mentor said.

Madhya Pradesh admission process

The Directorate of Technical Education, Madhya Pradesh will conduct the MP BE admission process. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria will have to register for the admission process through the official website.

Authorities will not conduct any separate entrance exam and admission will be done on the basis of marks/ranks secured by the candidate in the JEE Main exam and Class 12th marks.

Counselling will be held separately for candidates applying for admission through qualifying examination scores and for candidates applying through JEE Main scores.