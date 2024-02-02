Indore: Hotel Owners Asked To Upload Visitors’ Info On Atithi Portal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police officials conducted a meeting with hotel owners and managers to inform them about the Atithi portal. They were asked to upload information of every visitor coming from outside and staying at their hotel. The meeting was held under the guidance of DCP (Intelligence and Security) Hansraj Singh and additional DCP (Security) Pramod Sonkar, in the presence of ACP (Security) Anil Kumar Mandrah at the police office in Rani Sarai, Regal Square.

Mandrah told everyone that keeping in view the city’s security, as Indore is the commercial capital of the state, a large number of people come to the city for jobs, education and business and a large number of foreign citizens also come, who stay in various hotels and lodges. Therefore, information about people coming from outside and staying in the city is very important. Hotel managers can easily make this information available to police online at the police's guest portal (www.atihi.mppolice.gov.in).

All hotels should be registered on the Atithi portal. They can do so by giving some basic information and thereafter should upload the data of the visitors on it so that the data of the visitors gets stored in digital form and that information can be taken by the police from the website. The hotel owners and managers will not have to go to the police station to give information.

The police team explained the entire process in detail with the help of a presentation regarding how to register on the guest portal and how to upload information on it.