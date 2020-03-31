Indore Hotel Association pitches in to convert room into quarantine facility

Indore: The Indore Hotel Association has made a quarantine centre of about 150 rooms in Vijay Nagar as per the order of District Collector Manish Singh. Association president Sumit Suri said that they have provision for additional 50 rooms if there is more demand. Suri said they have also made alternate arrangements in Scheme No. 71 near bypass for COVID-19 suspects and their family members, if the need arises.