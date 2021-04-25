Indore: Hospital politics amid Covid crisis alleges former CM Kamal Nath

Indore

Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday alleged that petty politics is behind the delay in starting the 300-bed Sewakunj Hospital in the city, even though the people of the city urgent need the facility.

In his tweet posted on Sunday, Nath alleged this was being done as a Congressman had taken the initiative to start the hospital even though it had all the facilities like ICU, oxygen beds etc.

"Indore’s MLA Sanjay Shukla informed me that he has been demanding that the 300-bed Sewakunj Hospital be started for Covid patients. Instead of starting the facility, the oxygen plant from the hospital has been removed overnight to prevent people from using the facility. The act is politically motivated and injustice to the people of Indore. It should be started at the earliest for sake of the people,” Nath tweeted.

Earlier, MLA Sanjay Shukla reached Sewakunj Hospital in Kanadia village to see the facility and said that the hospital has ICU and oxygen beds with oxygen line installed but still the administration is not starting the hospital.

“The hospital had an oxygen tank but it was also removed by the administration to stop the hospital from starting its operation. It's all politically motivated. The Congress leaders had reached the hospital first and placed a demand to start the hospital. Since it was not BJP's idea, the local leaders are not allowing it to be started," Shukla alleged.

He also said that if the BJP was so desperate to take credit, the administration and BJP leaders should change the hospital's name to 'BJP Hospital', but they must start the facility immediately.

I don't know anything about the hospital: CMHO

While on one hand the administration and health department is claiming that they are constantly increasing the number of hospital beds for Covid patients, the chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya expressed unawareness about Sewakunj Hospital.

“I don’t know anything about the hospital and its present condition. The district health officer may have the right information,” Dr Saitya said.