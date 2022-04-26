Indore: Home minister Narottam Mishra gives laptops to divyangs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister and also minister-in-charge of the district Narottam Mishra, has said that the state government is making schemes focused on the welfare of the poor, women and handicapped.

Mishra distributed the benefits of schemes to various beneficiaries under the social justice department, agriculture department and women and child development department in the city on Monday. MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Mahendra Hardia and Ramesh Mendola and collector Manish Singh were present at the programme. At the beginning of the programme, additional collector Abhay Bedekar informed that laptops were being distributed to 86 divyangs in the district. In this series, laptops were given to 26 youths here on Monday. The youths were happy after getting the laptops.

Mishra said the state government was adopting the concept of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, in which the welfare of the person standing in the last lap of society has been considered the government’s goal. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enhanced the honour and respect of special persons in society by giving them the name ‘divyang’. The women and child development department handed over loan letters to women to start their own cottage industries, while the agriculture department distributed Kisan Credit Cards to farmers.

Mishra inquires about Shivam’s well being

Narottam Mishra visited the hospital on Monday and inquired about the well being of Shivam, who was injured in the Khargone violence. He told his family members that the government was bearing the entire cost of Shivam’s treatment. He also said that those guilty in the Khargone violence would not be released and legal action would be ensured.

