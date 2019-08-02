Indore: Holkar College to admit freshers in hostel to prevent ragging

Indore: As a preventive measure against ragging, Government Holkar Science College – the leading science college in the state – has decided to provide accommodation in its hostel only to freshers from this year.

“Though we haven’t received any complaint of ragging from our hostel as yet, the incidents of senior students bullying their juniors are common in college hostels. In order to check that, we have decided to accommodate only first year students in our boarding facility,” said principal Suresh Silawat.

The college has only one hostel with an intake capacity of 100 students. Nearly 70 per cent rooms have already been allocated to freshers.

For the last one decade no ragging has taken place at Holkar College but other institutions in the city have seen rise in ragging incidents. Last year, around a dozen cases of ragging were reported from the city.

This year also as many as eight ragging complaints were made to Anti-Ragging Helpline of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Madhya Pradesh, which has seen 104 cases of ragging, stands second in the country after Uttar Pradesh with 54 ragging complaints.

“There are strict instructions from the state government to check ragging incidents. We have directed all the colleges to form special committee which will pay surprise visit in hostel to check ragging cases,” said LK Tripathi, dean student welfare at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

College told to submit weekly report

DAVV has directed all colleges affiliated to it to submit weekly report on ragging. “The colleges are supposed to submit report every week even if ragging takes place or not on their campuses,” Tripathi said.

He stated that the university has also directed the colleges to constitute anti-ragging squad and anti-ragging committee comprising one report as member. “The colleges have been told to comply with the orders strictly,” he added.