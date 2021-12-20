Indore: ​Hiking GST on garments from 5 per cent to 12 per cent: Garment traders chalk-out 3-day protest plan

Indore

To protest against the Centre's decision to hike the GST rate on garments from 5 per cent to 12 per cent in January, the retail garment traders of the city have chalked out a three-day agitation programme. If their demands are not met, then they plan to further intensify their protest.



GST Sangharsh Samiti members said from December 21 to 23, they will switch off the lights of their shops for 20 minutes and will sit outside their shops in protest. They will also blow the conch and bang utensils in protest. The protest will be carried out between 7 pm and 7.20 pm daily.

Garment traders of Sheetla Mata Bazar Retail Association, Indore Retail Garment Satha Bazar, Naliya Bakhal, Shakkar Bazar, Patnipura, River Side Road, Musakhedi, Malwa Mill and other places will take part in the protest.

On Saturday the garment traders had donned black dress to register their protest against the GST hike.

