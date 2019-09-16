Indore: High command will decide MPCC president; Jyotiraditya Scindia

Indore: Amid speculations of appointing new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said decision will be taken by the party high command.

Talking to media during his visit to city on Sunday, he said decision taken by party high command will be acceptable to all. He said he came to meet party activists as Malwa Nimar is his area and Indore is his home.

“It is important to strengthen organisation and party. This is the reason I am meeting activists to listen to their problems, which will be raised before government,” Scindia said.

He said he will visit flood-affected areas to meet people. “Government should focus on providing relief to people and CM Kamal Nath has taken steps in this regard,” he remarked.

To a query on politics over Indore Metro Rail, he said BJP takes credit for every development. “It is BJP, which is into credit politics and not Congress. Metro Rail project is vision of Congress and party has taken it to ground,” he added.

He refused to comment on BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s statement on Muharram and said country’s main strength is secularism and love for all religions.