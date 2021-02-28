Indore: Her Indoripan is insta hit on social media

Indore: Indore’s Anmol Thakur’s journey in the tinsel world has been full of ups and downs. A professional dancer and trainer, her first break came in 2018 when she was cast in daily soap Silsila which was aired on Colors TV Channel. The soap was shelved soon after it invited controversy. Later, she also participated in dance reality shows and few more television serials like Crime Patrol and the web series Rangbaaz.

In 2020, she returned to Indore just before the national lockdown. Unable to return to Mumbai to pursue her passion for acting, she decided to utilise the time to make funny videos. Her small videos were an instant hit on social media, especially Instagram and YouTube.

Anmol’s videos are a binge-watch as it has the flavor of Indoripan which makes it more interesting and funny.

Talking about her journey Anmol said, “I was a professional dancer. Before entering the television industry my focus was only on dance. I also participated in dance reality shows but ended up being an actress and content creator.”

“I came back from Mumbai before lockdown. One day I made a video of a gossip queen found in every function. I named her Choti jiji, and I was not even sure that I should post that video or not. I discussed it with my mother and posted it on social media," said Anmol. Just after a few hours that video went viral and it had views and likes in thousands, she added.

I had around 5,000 followers at that time on Instagram and now I have a family of more than 83,000 people in just a few months, said Anmol.

I will work in theater, TV, movies wherever I will get a chance to show my talent because I don't want to bound myself with only one thing.

Talking about her struggle Anmol said, “It was not easy somewhere to convince my parents to follow my passion. I knew that going to Mumbai and finding work is going to be very difficult but believed in myself. Talent is the thing which makes a person different from others, success can take time to come to you but if you have that passion and talent no one can stop you”.