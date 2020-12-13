Ujjain’s Anmol to be in KBC’s hot seat today

Ujjain: It is now time for Ujjain to be proud. The temple town’s talent Anmol Shastri (12) resident of Kartik Chowk will be sitting on the hot seat in front of Big B in the chartbuster TV game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) on Monday night. Sony Entertainment Television will air the programme. KBC’s Children Week begins tonight.

His father Brajesh said Anmol was selected for the show during a competition held among about 1.5 crore children.

It may be recalled that contestants from Madhya Pradesh have made the state proud in this edition of the KBC. The first person to sit on the hot seat in 2020 was Aarti Jagtap from Bhopal, though she studies in Indore. Aarti easily crossed the Rs 10,000-mark without using any lifeline. The engineering student shared her family's ordeal. During the lockdown, it was a difficult phase for the family, financially, as Aarti's parent could not go to work for three months. They managed by taking loans from people. She revealed that her mother, who was also present in the studio, cooks at others' house and her father is a plumber.

Aarti went on to win Rs 6.4 lakh. She decided to quit the show after she wasn’t confident for the answer which would have fetched her Rs 12.5 lakh.

INPUTS FROM AGENCIES