Indore: Healthy baby contest to be organised on Sept 26

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A healthy boy-girl competition will be organised on September 26 for children aged up to 5 years in all Anganwadi centres of the district. The district-level programme will be held in the presence of minister-in-charge Narottam Mishra and local public representatives.

In the healthy child competition, prizes will be given to children of 0 to 5 years for the first, second and third places. As a reward, tribal dolls of different districts of the state, such as Jhabua, handcrafted dolls, toys and so forth will be given. The whole of September is being celebrated as ‘Nutrition Month’. In order to improve the health of children, Nutrition Month is a great opportunity to promote mass movement and participation of people in this direction.