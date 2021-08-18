Indore: Health department increases allocation of vaccine doses in rural areas in a bid to achieve 100% vaccination

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to complete vaccination of the targeted population, at least first dose, in rural areas, the health department has planned to increase the allocation of vaccine doses at block level.

Moreover, the administration has also planned to launch ‘Maha Abhiyan’ again on August 25 and 26 to boost the drive for a second dose of vaccine as well.

“Out of the target of vaccination over 28 lakh people across the district, we have vaccinated over 26 lakh people at least with the first dose of vaccine and only about 1.80 lakh people are remaining, mainly in rural areas,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they have increased the allocation of vaccination in rural blocks of the district to 10,000 to achieve 100 percent of vaccination in the district at the earliest.

“Earlier, due to disruption in vaccination supply, allocation of vaccines in rural areas was low as compared to urban areas. As we have achieved 100 percent vaccination with first dose in urban areas, we are focusing on achieving the same in rural areas as well,” Dr Gupta added.

The health official said that Indore has vaccinated the highest number of people and administered the highest number of doses in the state.

Target of vaccinating 90,000 people on 284 sites

Administration has planned to vaccinate over 90,000 people on Wednesday at 284 vaccination sites.

However, the department could vaccinate only over 23000 people till 3.30 pm. “We have allocated 70 percent Covaxin and 30 percent Covishield on Wednesday. Earlier, Covishield was administered to people for first dose due to which the footfall is low at the centers where Covaxin is available.”

Top 10 cities in state

District - (Doses administered so far)

Indore 33,71,438

Bhopal 21,14,169

Jabalpur 16,80,054

Ujjain 14,01,607

Sagar 13,16,511

Gwalior 13,08,350

Rewa 10,50,349

Chhindwara 10,00,133

Dhar 9,37,708

Satna 9,03,137

