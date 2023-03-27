Indore: Harassment by coaching class teacher drives girl to suicide

representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student who came from Panna to study in Indore ended her life as she was fed up with the harassment by her maths teacher at a coaching institute. On Sunday night, the police arrested the teacher.

The family members alleged that the teacher used to make obscene comments at the victim during the class. He also used to send obscene messages on her mobile phone.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said Shaily Singh Rajput native of Panna and resident of Krishnadev Nagar committed suicide in her room on Saturday evening. She was preparing for the SSC exam from CSC coaching located in Bhanwarkuan.

Shaily was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room by her friend Saraswati.

MOBILE PHONE DATA WIPED CLEAN

When the police started the investigation, Shaily's mobile phone was found wiped clean, and all data had been deleted. According to the police, Shaily had formatted the mobile before the suicide.

After this, the police took statements of her uncle Mahendra Singh and her roommate Saraswati. After recording their statements, the police arrested Aman Agarwal, who teaches maths at CSC coaching.

Police also seized his phone, but that too had been formatted. Both mobile phones have been sent to the lab for forensic examination.

ACCUSED OPENLY FLIRTED WITH VICTIM

Shaily's roommate Saraswati said in her statement that whenever Aman took a class, everyone used to wish him good morning or good afternoon, together. But Aman targeted Shaily and told her to wish him separately.

She told police that he used to openly flirt with Shaily which embarrassed her. He used to say that her voice was so sweet that he did not feel like starting the class without hearing her voice. He also commented on Shaily’s dress and her looks.

VICTIM WAS PLANNING TO QUIT COACHING INSTITUTE

Uncle Mahendra Singh said in his statement that Shaily used to talk to her mother Babli and would often complain against Aman and say that he used to harass her in class and send obscene messages on her mobile. Just five days back, she told her mother that she was going to quit the coaching institute as it was becoming impossible to study there. She also told her mother that she might harm herself as she was very frustrated due to the harassment.

Shaily had studied in Jabalpur for four years, staying with her friend Saraswati. Both of them passed 12th from there. After this, Shaily came to Indore to prepare for competitive exams. Shaily was studying in Indore for about seven months. Her father runs a grocery shop. She had a seven-year-old younger brother.