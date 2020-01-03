Indore: Gulawat’s lotus valley to be developed using green technology

Indore: Located in Hatod tehsil and about 20 kilometres away from the city, the lotus valley in Gulawat will be developed as a prominent tourist destination with use of green technology. The district administration will prepare a plan for this.

District collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav visited the lotus valley on Friday where district panchayat CEO Neha Meena, SDM Hatod Dr Rajneesh Srivastava, nodal officer of District Tourism Promotion Council Vishnu Pratap Singh Rathore were also present.

Jatav held discussions with villagers and local elected representatives. During the discussion, it was revealed that some part of the valley comes under Indore Municipal Corporation while remaining part is in village panchayat area.

Jatav told Free Press that lotus valley will be developed with help of IMC, village panchayat, district panchayat, horticulture department and other related departments.

A consultant will be engaged for landscaping the area. “We are planning to add boating and water sports activities in Gulawat by this month. Other development works will be completed in six to nine months,” he added.

According to collector, lotus valley will be developed with green technology to maintain its eco-system. Facilities like catering, parking, toilets, drinking water will be provided to draw tourists. “Since couples come here for pre-wedding shoot, more facilities will be made available for them also,” Jatav said.