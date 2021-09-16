Indore: ​Guard, two others caught for stealing vehicle parts



Pithampur (Mhow) (FPNS)Police solved the case involving theft of goods worth Rs 20 lakh at PS Component company in sector 1 and arrested three persons along with the company's guard, on Wednesday.

Police said on the intervening night of 11th and 12th September, 1025 pieces of crankshaft rods got stolen from the company. The theft was discovered when company officials checked the inventory and informed the police about it. Police checked CCTV footage and launched a checking drive in the city.

They spotted an Activa scooter carrying a heavy sack and on checking found the stolen crankshafts that the company supplies to Eicher Motors. Police took the Activa driver Amit into custody and he confessed that the company’s guard Vinod Singh Gaur and a scrap trader named Faizan s/o Husain were also involved in stealing the parts.

So far police have recovered 774 pieces of the stolen spare parts and are confident of recovering the remaining stolen items.



Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:47 AM IST