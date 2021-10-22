Indore: Grand celebrations mark start of Bible Mahotsav

Indore:

Catholic Diocese of Indore inaugurated 10th Bible Mahotsav on Friday at Prerna Sadan with flying colorful Rosary garland of balloons into the sky. The Bible convention commenced with a procession of the Holy Bible.

The folk dance of Chattisgarh was presented during the procession. There was release of Holy Rosary which was made with blue and red colored balloons representing the Mother Mary and her powerful intercessions. The Holy Bible and the statue of the Mother Mary were installed on the main place of prayer and worship. The convention was officially begun with the lighting of the lamp.

The main preacher was Fr. Jose Prakash from Bhopal.Thereafter the Bishop of Indore Chacko T led the procession with Bible in his hands and accompanied by AAS Durairaj, the Archbishop of Bhopal, carrying the statue of Mother Mary. Women danced during the procession. After enthroning the Holy Bible and the statue of Mother Mary at the place of prayer, the lamp was lit.

After this, Father C Michael John, Vicar General of the Diocese of Indore, welcomed everyone.Chief preacher Father Bobby VC said in his discourse said, "Our body is a God-given temple. Do we maintain the sanctity of this temple? God is with us in every moment of our life. But are we with God every moment?" He added that when we lie, steal, abuse, commit adultery, take bribes, look down on others, boasting, and do other evil deeds, then we pollute the temple of God.

"By doing so we move away from God and we think that we have defeated God," Fr Bobby said. Archbishop AAS Durairaj of Bhopal said, "God created man and God loves man very much." He cited that God said- flourish and spread on the earth.

"The whole atmosphere of the earth, environment, all types The greenery, all the fruits, and flowers are for you. Along with the material fruits, God has given us all many spiritual fruits," Durairaj said. He added that love, forgiveness, kindness are all blessings God has given to us.Bishop of Indore Chacko Thottumarickla, SVD, said, "Attentiveness, as well as alertness, are the only way to get rid of the corona pandemic. We desire that all of us remain safe and healthy."



Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:14 PM IST