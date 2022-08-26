Indore: Governing Meet of FICCI FLO held at Hotel Sheraton

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Governing Meet of FICCI FLO, Indore, was held at Hotel Sheraton on Thursday in which FICCI FLO national president and national-level members of the organisation were present.

“We’re participating in every work so that women get a platform to move forward and can showcase their talents in front of everyone. Several members of FLO are running startups under the startup policy. Recently, we’ve opened an industrial park in Hyderabad. We give directorship training to women. Our emphasis is on financial literacy and similar activities are being conducted at all the other centres, including at Indore. The members are going from village to village to make women aware,” said Jayanti Dalmiya, national president of FICCI FLO.

Dalmiya also said that Indore is the cleanest city in the country. There are immense opportunities for women to enhance their skills here. The women of FLO also help promote each other’s business.

Payal Aggarwal, chairperson of FLO, Indore, said, “We’ve also organised Malwa Bazaar, where cultural and traditional clothes and jewellery are being introduced. There were mainly stalls of Chanderi, Maheshwari, Bagh print, Gond art and such others.

The general public also visited the market along with FLO members. Chairpersons and members of 19 chapters participated in the meet. During this, the activities done by the institution throughout the year and the financial accounts were presented.