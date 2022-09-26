Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at restaurant in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Gangwal bus stand area after a fire broke out in a restaurant on Monday afternoon. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the incident. However, no casualty was reported during the incident.

According to a fire brigade official, the incident took place at Shriji Bhojnalaya, opposite the Gangwal bus stand around 13.45 pm. The exact cause of the fire incident has not been established yet. It was believed that the fire started while food was being cooked in the restaurant and, later, it spread in the entire restaurant due to which the furniture, refrigerator, TV, AC and so on were gutted in the fire.

The employees saved themselves by rushing out of the restaurant and no casualty was reported in the incident. The fire brigade had to use more than 10,000 litres of water to douse the flames.