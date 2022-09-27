e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Good news for passport seekers; facility to apply for police clearance now possible at all online POPSKs

Indore: Good news for passport seekers; facility to apply for police clearance now possible at all online POPSKs

A communiqué from the ministry of external affairs says that the ministry is pleased to announce yet another step to improve the citizen’s experience while availing passport related services.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for the passport seekers. Now the facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), starting from Wednesday.

A communiqué from the ministry of external affairs says that the ministry is pleased to announce yet another step to improve the citizen’s experience while availing passport related services.

To address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), the ministry has decided to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India, starting from Wednesday, 28 September 2022. This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date.

The action taken by the ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc.

Read Also
Indore: All offices of Registration Department open till 6.30 pm
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2022: Goddess of the Day, Maa Brahmacharini

Navratri 2022: Goddess of the Day, Maa Brahmacharini

Indore: E-invoice mandatory for firms with turnover above Rs 10 cr

Indore: E-invoice mandatory for firms with turnover above Rs 10 cr

Indore: Good news for passport seekers; facility to apply for police clearance now possible at all...

Indore: Good news for passport seekers; facility to apply for police clearance now possible at all...

Indore: Government approves 3 species recommended by IISR

Indore: Government approves 3 species recommended by IISR

Indore: CUET (PG) results out; DAVV now awaits data for admission

Indore: CUET (PG) results out; DAVV now awaits data for admission