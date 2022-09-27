Indore: Good news for passport seekers; facility to apply for police clearance now possible at all online POPSKs

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for the passport seekers. Now the facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), starting from Wednesday.

A communiqué from the ministry of external affairs says that the ministry is pleased to announce yet another step to improve the citizen’s experience while availing passport related services.

To address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), the ministry has decided to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India, starting from Wednesday, 28 September 2022. This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date.

The action taken by the ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc.