Indore: ‘Golden Chance For India To Play Mediator In Conflicts’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing example of conflict between developed and developing countries, JNU faculty member Prof Arvind Kumar here on Friday said that India can also play the role of a mediator in this conflict.

"I would rather say that overall this is a golden opportunity for India," Prof Kumar said while delivering a keynote address at the inaugural session of two-day international conference on theme ‘G20 Sherpa Track & India’ organised by School of Social Sciences, DAVV.

Referring to the democratisation of technology, he also mentioned the indifference of non-democratic countries like China and Pakistan in this field of authoritarian systems.

"India can also make joint efforts with western countries through green technology and clean technology. India's cultural diversity can also be said to be a strong point regarding its presidency in the G-20. But with this, India will also get a chance to make big efforts in women empowerment and literacy. India's efforts on the subject of food security will also require international cooperation through this medium", he said.

In his address, environmentalist Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma said that the work of environmental protection is the work of the individual and society, and in this the government can only play the role of an ally. The government cannot be a leader in this matter.

DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain too spoke on the subject. SOSS head Prof Rekha Acharya gave the welcome speech whereas registrar proposed vote of thanks.