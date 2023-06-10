Indore: Dal Mill Accountant Robbed Of Rs 2.10 L By Three Men On Scooter

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three men on a scooter robbed a dal mill accountant of Rs 2.10 lakh in full public view near Teen Imli Square on Friday. After a few meters, the accused left the scooter and fled. The police believed that the scooter was stolen so the accused left it. CCTVs are being checked and the information about the scooter owner is being gathered by the police.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the incident took place between Teen Imli Square and Sajan Nagar. Paras Jain, a resident of the Aerodrome area is employed as an accountant in JK Dal Industries in Sajan Nagar area. He had taken the payment from a trader and was going to the mill to deposit the money when three persons who came from behind on a scooter snatched the bag containing money from him.

Paras Jain informed the police that he had taken money from a trader and was going to deposit money to the mill in a city bus. He alighted from the bus at Teen Imil and was walking towards the dal mill when three people came from behind and snatched the bag containing cash. He cried for help but the accused managed to flee from there. Jain informed another employee of dal mill about the incident after which the police were informed. It is said that the resident of the area informed the complainant that three persons, who snatched a bag containing cash from him, fled leaving the scooter in a colony. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

The police officers reached the spot and examined the CCTVs of the area. The scooter used in the crime was also seized by the police. The accused seemed to be aware about the cash in the bag. An investigation is also underway to know whether the accused were following the complainant from his place.