Indore: ​Girl's Day celebrated at Red Church ​

Indore

Saint Francis Assisi Cathedral, i.e. Red Church celebrated Girl's Day on Sunday. The Holy Mass was offered at Red Church, Indore in the morning at ​8 am under the leadership of Father Thomas Mathew, and with the participation of Father Mukesh Machar.

In his sermon, Father Matthew said, “We are celebrating the naming of Mother Mary today. According to custom, when she was a little girl, she was named. Today, we washed the feet of all little girls, ​who are ​the form of goddess.”

He blessed them and said, “May God always shower his blessings on these girls.”

After the Holy Mass, all the girls were felicitated by the ​p​arish ​p​riest. The program​me​ was conducted by Mata Maria Samiti

The choir group sang melodious hymns. The information was shared by BA Alvares.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:03 PM IST