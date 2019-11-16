Indore: Geeta with 21 other Divyang kids enjoy cricket

Indore: Geeta, the deaf and mute girl who reached Pakistan unknowingly and was brought back to India by former minister of external affairs late Sushma Swaraj and was kept at Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy, visited Holkar Stadium on Saturday to watch the cricket match.

She was provided ticket by Round Table Association (NGO) under the category of Divyang children. She visited stadium accompanied by 21 Divyang children with their teacher Sandeep Pandit.

“Geeta was very happy to visit stadium. She enjoyed the match a lot. She wanted to meet captain Virat Kohli though she did not get a chance” Sandeep said. This was first time Geeta watched a cricket match in the stadium.

“Twenty tickets were given to Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy by Indore Round Table Association, which received it from MPCA,” Association member Sunil Agrawal said.