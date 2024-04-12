Indore: Gangaur Celebrated With Pomp and Fervour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gangaur a vibrant and joyous festival was celebrated with great pomp and fervor at various places in the city.

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, the epitome of marital bliss and fertility, and is celebrated by married and unmarried women with utmost devotion and enthusiasm on the third day of Chaitra Navratri said a group of women celebrating Gangaur at Gandhi Hall.

Gangaur is celebrated with a colourful display of traditional attires, where women adorn themselves in exquisite Rajasthani outfits, embellished with vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and traditional jewellery.

The streets came alive with processions featuring beautifully decorated idols of Goddess Gauri, carried on palanquins adorned with flowers, accompanied by singing, dancing, and traditional music.

The celebrations typically include various rituals and customs, such as fasting, offering prayers, and creating clay idols of Gauri and Isar (Lord Shiva), which are worshipped throughout the festival.

Women also engage in traditional folk dances like Ghoomar, singing folk songs, and exchanging sweets and gifts with each other. The significance of Gangaur lies in its celebration of marital harmony, love, and fertility.

Married women pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried women seek blessings for a suitable life partner. It is also a time to celebrate the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature's bounty.