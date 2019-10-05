Indore: Gang from Tamil Nadu arrested for stealing valuables from car

Indore: Ten members of a gang from Tamil Nadu who used to steal valuables from vehicles by distracting the driver were arrested police said on Friday.

They have confessed committing about 40 such thefts in the country so far, and police have recovered Rs 54,000 in cash from them.

The gang members including a child and two women used to pour oil under the vehicle and then distract the attention of the driver to the oil spill. When the driver got down to see the problem, the other gang members swooped in and stole valuables kept in the vehicle.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said that following complaint of such thefts in Banganga area, a team was formed to trace the accused involved in the crime. Team started investigation and managed to arrest 10 people in connection with the same after on the basis of CCTV footages. Accused have been identified a Arun Barma, Vikas Menkutti, Sarvan Medharkutti, Murgesh Shivgotra, Laxmi Krishna, Geeta Medharkutti, Vishnu Shivgotra, Karan Naidu, Sagar Meenbadi and a 14-year-old boy. They hail from Tamil Nadu and at present they were staying in slums in JJ Colony, Indrapuri, New Delhi.

The gang members allegedly confessed to commit four such incidents in Banganga area. Moreover, the gang was involved in about 40 theft incidents in other police station areas in the city, Bhopal, Ratlam, Ujjain and Narginghgarh. They used to recce the cars parked in crowded area before committing the crime.

Accused told the police that they had deposited money in the bank accounts of gang members. Police have come to know that the accused have committed such thefts in other states too.